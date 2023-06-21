LL COOL J And Ice-T Search For “Hip-Hop Treasures” In New A&E Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LL Cool J, Ice-T and more track down memorabilia in the A&E series ‘Hip-Hop Treasures,’ which premieres in August.

LL COOL J and Ice-T have teamed up with A&E for a TV series highlighting Hip-Hop memorabilia. This week, A&E announced a new show titled Hip-Hop Treasures, which will premiere on August 12. The series features LL COOL J, Ice-T and others hunting for some of the most famous items in Hip-Hop.

Cipha Sounds, Yo-Yo, Pete Nice and Universal Hip-Hop Museum curator Paradise Gray join LL COOL J and Ice-T in the search for Hip-Hop memorabilia. The team tracks down a variety of notable items such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s jersey from his “Juicy” video, Flavor Flav’s clocks and DMX’s Aaliyah car.

Hip-Hop Treasures also explores the personal stories behind the memorabilia. DMC, Fat Joe, Master P, Soulja Boy and Naughty By Nature’s Treach are just a few of the artists who help provide the backstories in the upcoming series. The show includes the final on-camera appearance of Coolio, who passed away in 2022.

LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells partnered with A&E, Pulse Films and the Universal Hip-Hop Museum to create Hip-Hop Treasures. Many of the items shown in the series will be on display at the Universal Hip-Hop Museum, which is scheduled to open its permanent home in 2024.

Check out the trailer for Hip-Hop Treasures below.