LL COOL J Explains Why He & Michael Jackson’s Collaborations Were Never Released

LL COOL J has opened up on the factors holding back the official release of several collaborations he worked on with the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

During his recent interview with 102.7KIISFM in promotion of his latest album, The F.O.R.C.E., LL COOL J explained exactly why the music he and Jackson worked on was never (and will likely never be) released, while also providing a unique insight into what Jackson was like.

Fans have long speculated about the elusive tracks that LL COOL J and Michael Jackson reportedly worked on together, but LL COOL J candidly revealed that while the two megastars did record music together, it just wasn’t up to the King of Pop’s high standards.

“Mike didn’t… they weren’t good enough,” LL said, admitting that despite their collaboration, the material just didn’t meet Jackson’s expectations. “Sometimes the art don’t get there,” he added, alluding to the fact that some creative projects never make it to the public.

One of the songs, “Serious Effect,” did manage to leak, but LL COOL J confirmed there were other tracks that never surfaced. Despite the unreleased music, the decorated MC reminisced fondly about the experience of working with the pop icon. “

Just being able to hang out with Mike and work with him was really dope,” LL said, sharing that their time in the studio together was full of memorable moments.

But the interview took a lighter turn when LL COOL J shared an unforgettable story of how Michael Jackson played a hilarious prank on him. During one of their conversations in the studio, LL couldn’t resist asking about one of Jackson’s most famous stunts from the “Smooth Criminal” video—the gravity-defying forward lean.

“I’m like, yo, how’d y’all do that thing with ‘Smooth Criminal’ when you lean in and all that?” LL recalled. Michael, always known for his playful sense of humor, responded with a straight face, claiming, “Well, we brought in a shaman and had a big ceremony, burned candles and incense…”

For a moment, LL COOL J was totally convinced by the elaborate story until Jackson broke the suspense with a laugh, saying, “No, silly!”

LL burst out laughing, admitting that Jackson had him completely fooled. “Mike was funny, man,” LL concluded, showing fans that the King of Pop was not only a musical genius but also had a mischievous side.