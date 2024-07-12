LL COOL J Learned “How To Rap Again” On New Album With Nas, Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LL COOL J just dropped off the second single from his 14th studio album, entirely produced by Q-Tip, The FORCE.

LL COOL J is gearing up to release his first project in over a decade, The FORCE, and he’s giving fans a taste of what’s to come with the new single “Passion” and the project’s star-studded tracklist.

On Friday (July 12), the iconic rapper-turned-actor shared the second song from his upcoming album, The FORCE. “Passion” follows lead single “Saturday Night Special” featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe.

A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip produced all 14 tracks on The FORCE, which stands for “frequencies of real creative energy.”

LL COOL J tapped a host of Hip-Hop legends alongside some talents from the younger generations on his first album in 11 years.

“It’s like a director going back to film school after he’s had blockbusters,” LL COOL J explained. “Denzel going back to acting class.”

LL COOL J told The Associated Press that crafting the project felt like “going back to the drawing board and learning how to rap again … making sure I was really inspired by the things I was saying. That’s why there isn’t a lot of fluff on this album.”

LL COOL J is set to drop The FORCE on September 6. The project includes features from Nas, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Saweetie and more.

“We’re talking 14 tracks of straight fire, all crafted by myself and the one and only Q-Tip,” LL said. “When you listen to this album, you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion.”