LL COOL J On Why He’s “Most Important Rapper” Ever 

LL COOL J may have popularized the phrase G.O.A.T. in Hip-Hop culture but he doesn’t claim to be rap’s Greatest of All Time, instead he considers himself the most important rapper to have ever existed.

After coining the acronym, the Hip-Hop legend released his album, G.O.A.T. featuring James T. Smith: The Greatest of All Time. He discussed the topic during a recent appearance on Apple Music’s “Le Code.”

“I’ma say this humbly but I really mean this,” he began. “I think one day people are going to wake up and realize that LL COOL J is the most important rapper that ever existed. I truly believe one day people are going to say that.”

LL COOL J justified his remarks by highlighting his influence on fashion and jewelry in Hip-Hop and breaking barriers with songs like “I Need Love,” while simultaneously popularizing the “bad boy” persona.

He also emphasized being Def Jam’s first official artist, and pioneering global success as a solo rapper.

“They’re gonna say when it comes to Fubu, ‘Yo, this guy introduced the whole idea of putting clothing lines,” he continued. “Even before that, he did Troop.’ When it comes to endorsements, ‘Oh this is the guy who did Kangol and made the Kangol popular before people even did that.’ When they talk about television, they gon’ say, ‘Oh this is the guy who did incredible stuff on TV and at the same time was still making incredible records.’ It wasn’t just doing TV and using rap as a launch pad. When it comes to business… I could go on and on and on and on.”

LL COOL J Says G.O.A.T. Is Subjective

Nonetheless, LL COOL J said that while he’s called himself the G.O.A.T. rapper, the title is subjective.

“Because there’s still a kid that the 2Pac album is the most important album to them,” he explained. “There’s still a kid that thinks Snoop made the records that changed their life. There’s still a kid that loves Biggie or loves Nas for their music and they should and have the right to do that.

“Do I call myself G.O.A.T. on the record? Of course, yes. I will say a lot of things on a record. But outside of being on the mic as an MC, there are too many rappers who have done too many important things for me to try to claim that I’m the one.”