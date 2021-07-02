LL Cool J Partners To Expand Phenix Salon Suites Franchise Nationwide

LL Cool J is jumping into the beauty business with a new partnership to take a beauty salon business nationwide!

There is a reason why LL Cool J is considered the G.O.A.T.

In addition to his rap career that has spanned over five decades, he has created a multi-dimensional empire that includes various levels of entertainment and lifestyle brands.

His most recent venture takes him into a new space, that few would ever see him entering. The “Rock the Bell” mogul is about to jump headfirst into the hair and beauty maintenance industry.

According to a press release, LL Cool J has partnered with Phenix Salon Suites to bring the California based company, founded in 2007 by Gina Rivera, to the East Coast, including locations in three of New York City’s five boroughs (Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan).

The partnership will be facilitated through the brand’s largest franchisee, Kevin Davis.

Rivera is excited about the partnership — and partnering up with an old friend to provide franchisees an opportunity to own their own boutique beauty salon.

“I have known Gina Rivera, Founder of Phenix Salon Suites, for several years now,” LL Cool J shared. “I love the fact that Gina is not only the founder but also an active stylist with over 42,000 hours behind a chair servicing clients. She truly understands what it takes to make a difference in the lives of cosmetologists and estheticians.”

He continued, “Together, we are helping them realize their dreams of owning and operating their very own businesses. With Phenix, lifestyle professionals have the opportunity to flourish creatively, financially, and professionally. I’m excited to be a part of such a winning organization.”

Davis shared why LL makes a dope partner, pointing to his exceptional career and his ability to help others become bosses like he is.

“We’re excited to help lifestyle professionals pursue their dream of owning their own business by making salon suites more accessible within priority markets,” he shared.

“The timing of our partnership could not be more perfect, right on the heels of LL Cool J’s long overdue recognition with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Davis said. “His highly successful career spanning decades within the music and film industries will no doubt soon create a similar legacy in the salon suites space.”

