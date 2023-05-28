AllHipHop

LL Cool J Excited To Join Cast Of “NCIS: Hawai’i”

LL Cool J
By: AllHipHop StaffCategory: News

You can’t cancel LL Cool. J! The rapper revealed his joining “NCIS: Hawai’i” after “NCIS: Los Angeles” came to an end!

LL Cool J is joining the cast of “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

Producers confirmed the Hip-Hop legend, real name James Todd Smith, will serve as a recurring guest star on the third season of the crime drama TV series.

“All of us at ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana (family) for season three,” they commented.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LL COOL J (@llcoolj)

The news comes after the series finale of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,” in which LL Cool J played special agent Sam Hanna, aired earlier this week.

And Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the rapper into the fold.

“We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: LA’ with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!” she exclaimed.

LL Cool J joined the “NCIS” franchise back in 2009.