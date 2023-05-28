LL Cool J Excited To Join Cast Of “NCIS: Hawai’i”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

You can’t cancel LL Cool. J! The rapper revealed his joining “NCIS: Hawai’i” after “NCIS: Los Angeles” came to an end!

LL Cool J is joining the cast of “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

Producers confirmed the Hip-Hop legend, real name James Todd Smith, will serve as a recurring guest star on the third season of the crime drama TV series.

“All of us at ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana (family) for season three,” they commented.

The news comes after the series finale of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,” in which LL Cool J played special agent Sam Hanna, aired earlier this week.

And Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the rapper into the fold.

“We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: LA’ with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!” she exclaimed.

LL Cool J joined the “NCIS” franchise back in 2009.