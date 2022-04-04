LL Cool J Taps Ice Cube, Lil Kim & More For Rock The Bells Festival 2022

The star-studded showcase will take place at Forest Hills Stadium in NYC.

James “LL Cool J” Smith has announced a new live music experience for his hometown. The Queens, New York native will bring some illustrious Hip Hop talent to his Rock The Bells Festival later this year.

Rock The Bells Festival will feature performances by LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Rick Ross, Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E, and Digable Planets. More acts will be revealed at a later date.

Forest Hills Stadium in Queens is set to host Rock The Bells Festival 2022 on Saturday, August 6. The legendary Roxanne Shante will serve as the day-long event’s host. DJ Mister Cee and DJ Scratch will also be at the show.

LL Cool J is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. Albums like 1987’s Bigger and Deffer, 1990’s Mama Said Knock You Out, and 2000’s G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) established the Rock The Bells Festival founder as a multi-generational music star.

After jumping into the acting world with television shows such as In the House and NCIS as well as movies such as Any Given Sunday and Deliver Us from Eva, LL Cool J began racking up lifetime achievement accolades. In 2016, LL Cool received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The following year, LL Cool J became the first Hip Hop artist to be named a Kennedy Center Honors recipient. Additionally, Dr. Dre inducted the entertainer also known as Ladies Love Cool James into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the 2021 ceremony.