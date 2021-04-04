Loaded Lux Drops NFT Called ‘Birth of The Grey Hoodie;’ Becomes First Battle Rapper In the Field

(AllHipHop News)
Battle rap’s most reputable Mt. Rushmore candidate, Loaded Lux, is taking his artistry to the next level. As the current NFT movement burgeons, the Harlemite takes claim by launching his own auction.
On Friday, April 2, the wordsmith officially mints the NFT, “Birth of The Grey Hoodie”, a digitized commemoration of his seminal battle versus Young Miles.
While the digital asset is called “Grey Hoodie,” it has also created an alter ego that is as legendary as the complicated rhymes that he has become known for.
With the selling of “BOTGH” will be the NFT release from a battle rapper and most likely in the battle rap industry.
What makes it even deeper is that HE and his team, representing the artist’s own likeness and autonomous creation, are steering the ship into the future of the culture.
His team includes: Tiff Lux, Hassan Abaddon, and Kofi Ofori-Ansah/Aleph Media Network
The “BOTGH” will be a 1 of 1 edition, available for auction bid Tuesday, April 6 on the Foundation platform. The winner of the auction will also receive an autographed ‘Grey Hoodie’ from the official Loaded Lux merchandise store.
A pioneer in the culture, Lux hasn’t been jumping on a stage to compete in 2021. But what he has done is released a diss track that targeted all the emerging artists thinking they could take his rust crown. Needless to say … it goes untarnished.