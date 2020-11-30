Logan Paul Fires Back At KSI Over His Comments About Jake Paul Knocking Out Nate Robinson

(AllHipHop News)
One of the biggest cultural moments of 2020 played out on Saturday night. The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing event from Los Angeles’ Staples Center spawned countless social media reactions and internet-breaking memes.
The most talked-about moment came when American YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round. Longtime Paul-family adversary, Olajide “KSI” Olatunji, joined in as an armchair commentator by sharing his opinion of the fight on Twitter.
“I saw nothing special from Jake lol. Soon come,” tweeted KSI on Saturday night. That post has been liked by nearly 180,000 Twitter users and retweeted more than 8,000 times.
The British YouTube star/recording artist defeated Jake Paul’s brother and fellow YouTuber, Logan Paul, in an amateur boxing match back in 2018. A professional rematch took place the next year with KSI taking the victory again in a split decision.
Logan Paul fired back at KSI on Twitter. The older Paul quote-tweeted DAZN Boxing’s tweet about KSI’s statement. Logan added, “His eyesight worse than his music.” That tweet has garnered more than 51,000 likes.
Could KSI vs. Logan Paul III be in the works? Will KSI now turn his attention to boxing Jake Paul? Or perhaps the two multi-millionaires will meet up in a wrestling ring next time? Last year, KSI spoke to AllHipHop about potentially facing off against Jake and maybe stepping into the squared circle for WWE or AEW.
“I feel like YouTuber wise, there isn’t really anyone for me. Besides maybe Jake, but I think Jake needs to prove himself. That’s why I’m always telling people he needs to fight [AnEsonGib]. If he beats Gib, then, fine, he can fight me. Then it makes sense because then there’s hype. Right now, me fighting Jake, there’s no hype. It doesn’t make sense. Jake is worse than Logan, and I beat Logan. So why would I fight Jake? Jake needs to prove he’s better than Logan,” said KSI.
The Dissimulation album creator also stated, “I’m always open to doing WWE, AEW, or whatever organization there is. I’ve been a fan for years. Man, that’s my childhood. I used to watch Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Mick Foley/Mankind, The Undertaker, all these guys, Triple H. I’m a fan, so it would be a dream come true to fight in the WWE.”
