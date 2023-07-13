Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Energy Drink Recalled By Canadian Health Agency

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Officials determine one can had more caffeine than six Coca-Cola cans.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for six caffeinated beverages, one of which is the popular Prime energy drink associated with YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

According to Forbes, the Canadian Press released a report from Health Canada that claims Prime energy drinks exceed the permissible caffeine limit of 180 mg per serving, an amount beyond the limit established by the regulatory agency.

“High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine,” the CFIA said. “Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches and nervousness.”

The recall was initiated by the CFIA and aims to ensure the safety and well-being of consumers by removing these beverages from supermarket shelves. Paul and KSI’s drink simply was not in compliance with the government.

Part of the issue is that the energy drink, which is supposed to be vegan and free of sugar, has 200 milligrams of caffeine per can. That’s the same amount of caffeine in one of its cans that is in six cans of Coke or two Red Bulls.

The other drinks recalled are 3D Alphaland energy drink, 5-hour Energy, Celsius dietary supplement, GFuel energy drink and Sting.