Logan Paul Thinks Floyd Mayweather Could Fake An Injury To Get Out Of Fight This Weekend

Logan Paul hosted a workout today, where he promised to break down Floyd Mayweather mentally, physically, and every other way possible during their upcoming fight this weekend.

Logan Paul hosted a workout session for the media today (June 2) to showcase his skills as he prepares to take on the world’s best boxer – Floyd Mayweather.

Logan has been working on his skills at the historic 5th Street Gym, where he has been hard at work training with another legend – former heavyweight world champion Shannon Briggs.

Logan’s relationship with Shannon Briggs goes back to 2019 when Briggs helped him train for his fight against YouTuber KSI. Both Logan and Shannon believe the 26-year-old’s skills have improved significantly since his draw against KSI.

“Weight is great and we’re about at 195. Energy is great and I feel strong, fast, sharp. I have no complaints,” Logan Paul said. “This is the best shape I’ve ever been in. And I need to be because it’s an eight-round fight. It’s the longest fight I’ve ever fought. So I have to be ready.”

Logan also believes father time is on his side for the upcoming bout against Mayweather, who is 44-years-old.

“This whole thing is surreal. Everything about it. I told my manager and we kind of had an inside joke that until I get in the ring with him, I didn’t think this fight was happening,” Logan said during his workout. “But I think it’s safe to say that I can believe it now. I think it’s happening. It’s fight week. I can’t imagine Floyd would back out now, but who knows? Old man fakes an injury. Gets scared of the big kid. I’m excited.”

The highly anticipated exhibition bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather It’s supposed to take place this Sunday (June 6) from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Showtime.