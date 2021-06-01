Logic & Madlib Drop “Mafia Music” Single Off Forthcoming MadGic Album

The new duo joins a list with Madvillain, Jaylib, MadGibbs, and other tag teams featuring the critically-acclaimed rapper/producer.

A year ago, Sir Robert “Logic” Hall II announced he was retiring from making music. 2020’s No Pressure was supposed to be his final album. 2017’s Everybody was also marketed as Logic’s possible swan song.

However, Logic has been releasing a lot of new music over the last few months. In particular, the 31-year-old entertainer partnered with production wizard Madlib for “Mars Only Pt. 3” in April and “Raddest Dad” in May.

“Raddest Dad” included a hidden outro where Logic explained why he returned to the rap game. He said, “I think what I realized was that I don’t like the industry. So I think I want to retire from the industry. That’s why I wanna do this music for free.”

The tandem now known as MadGic is back again with the new track “Mafia Music.” Logic dropped the song on Monday night via the BobbysWorld YouTube channel.

According to Logic, he and Madlib put together the entire MadGic effort in one session. “Mafia Music” opens with the DMV representative saying, “We did like this whole album in a f###### night, dawg. That’s what’s crazy. Whole album in a night bruh.”

Madlib’s career discography contains numerous joint projects and albums fully produced by the California native. He garnered widespread critical acclaim for his series on collaborations with Freddie Gibbs. Madlib has also worked extensively with MF DOOM, J Dilla, M.E.D, Blu, Talib Kweli, and more.