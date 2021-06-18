Logic Officially Coming Out Of Retirement

Maryland rapper Logic is “back.”
After retiring last summer, at the height of the COVID-19 mandated quarantine, in the middle of the 2020 civic unrest uprisings and after the release of his sixth studio album No Pressure, the GRAMMY-nominated artist posted his return to the music industry.
Creatively, he tweeted a statement from his attorneys that mirrored Michael Jordan’s 1995 return announcement:
“Washington, DC. (June 16, 2021) – The following statement was released today by Logic, through his attorney Paul Rothenberg, Partner of Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP located in NYC, in response to questions about his future career plans:
“I’m back.”
Friday. pic.twitter.com/FqCcYTLWRh
— BobbyBullet (@Logic301) June 17, 2021
Back in 1995 of course, there was no Twitter. Jordan’s statement came via facsimile, ala fax.
ESPN recounted that moment:
“Rumors had been swirling about Jordan ending his 17-month retirement since he had begun practicing with the Chicago Bulls earlier in the month. Now it was time to make it official. Falk wrote a couple versions of a news release and gave them to Jordan for his consideration.
He didn’t like the feel of them,’ [Jordan’s agent, David] Falk said. ‘He said, ‘I’ll do it myself.’’
So, Jordan grabbed a piece of paper and wrote the two words that captured everything he wanted to say: ‘I’m back'”
Jordan was gone for 17 whole months, but did Logic really retire?
In 2020, he formed a Hip-Hop duo with Madlib called MadGic and released two songs and a beat tape. Poor little rapper, he just can’t stay away from the mic.
We’re gonna get some fire y’all. Just wait.