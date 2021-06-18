Logic Officially Coming Out Of Retirement

Rap star Logic cannot stay away from the genre that made him famous and now he’s ready to return to the microphone.

Maryland rapper Logic is “back.”

After retiring last summer, at the height of the COVID-19 mandated quarantine, in the middle of the 2020 civic unrest uprisings and after the release of his sixth studio album No Pressure, the GRAMMY-nominated artist posted his return to the music industry.

Creatively, he tweeted a statement from his attorneys that mirrored Michael Jordan’s 1995 return announcement:

“Washington, DC. (June 16, 2021) – The following statement was released today by Logic, through his attorney Paul Rothenberg, Partner of Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP located in NYC, in response to questions about his future career plans:

“I’m back.”

Back in 1995 of course, there was no Twitter. Jordan’s statement came via facsimile, ala fax.

ESPN recounted that moment:

“Rumors had been swirling about Jordan ending his 17-month retirement since he had begun practicing with the Chicago Bulls earlier in the month. Now it was time to make it official. Falk wrote a couple versions of a news release and gave them to Jordan for his consideration.

He didn’t like the feel of them,’ [Jordan’s agent, David] Falk said. ‘He said, ‘I’ll do it myself.’’

So, Jordan grabbed a piece of paper and wrote the two words that captured everything he wanted to say: ‘I’m back'”

Jordan was gone for 17 whole months, but did Logic really retire?

In 2020, he formed a Hip-Hop duo with Madlib called MadGic and released two songs and a beat tape. Poor little rapper, he just can’t stay away from the mic.

We’re gonna get some fire y’all. Just wait.