Logic Signs With BMG Following Def Jam Exit

Logic released his final album for Def Jam Recordings in June. He partnered with BMG to be “respected as an artist.”

Logic inked a deal with BMG after finishing up his run at Def Jam Recordings.

The 32-year-old rapper referenced signing with BMG on “Sayonara,” the last song on his Vinyl Days LP. The album, which dropped in June, was Logic’s final release for Def Jam.

“There’s a lot of b####### in the music industry,” Logic said in a press statement. “I’m just glad to move on to a place where I can be independent, and respected as an artist, and feel like I’m in control of my career.”

Logic’s BMG deal will allow him to own his sound recordings. He secured the artist-friendly partnership after voicing issues with his situation at Def Jam.

“Our new partnership is an incredible opportunity to begin the next chapter of Logic’s career and further expand his brand,” BMG’s Dan Gill said. “Everyone at BMG is well-positioned and prepared to amplify his creative vision and elevate his music to the next level.”

BMG’s Tim Reid added, “As an artist, creator, and entrepreneur, Logic is the perfect fit for BMG and we are excited to join forces. He has a unique authenticity that has consistently enabled him to remain among the best in the business.”

Listen to “Sayonara” below.