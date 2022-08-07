Lil Baby Hosts Annual Back To School Fest In The West End Mall For 3,000 Kids

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby partnered with Goodr to help make young people have a great start to the school year.

Rapper Lil Baby hosted his annual “Back to School Fest” on Sunday, August 7th, at the West End Mall, near Atlanta’s prestigious historically Black college hub, the Atlanta University Center.

However, this giveaway is not for Spelman, Morehouse, Clark Atlanta University, Morris Brown, ITC, or Morehouse School of Medicine students.

It is for the over 3,000 children of Southwest Atlanta looking to start their academic year with a day of delight.

The Quality Control/ Motown rapper was at The West End Mall from 12 6:00 p.m. sponsoring an afternoon of music, free games, carnival rides, food, backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts.

The “Right On” chart-topper, according to a press release, be giving away free shoes and clothing from Foot Locker Atlanta to every child in attendance.

Goodr, a sustainable waste management, and hunger relief company, also provided an after-school snack bar.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, this is not the first time Lil Baby has poured back into his community. In January of 2021, he gave away thousands of coats through a 5-city coat drive to families in need through his partnership with Goodr.

In the past, Lil Baby has sponsored bike giveaways and job opportunities for Atlanta’s youth, cleaned up a community basketball court and donated $150,000 to his old school.

“We are grateful to Lil Baby for his continued resolution in giving back to his community,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe said. “It is an honor to continually team up with such a household name to relieve some of the ongoing financial burden people are facing.”