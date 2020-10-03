Lord Jamar’s Feud With Eminem Is Over

(AllHipHop News)
Lord Jamar once said on VladTV, during his almost decade long affiliation with the platform, that white people (including Eminem) are guests in Hip-Hop.
The comment caused an uproar in the culture, specifically because of Eminem’s dominance on the rap charts and his self-identification as the “Rap God.”
This seemed to be the root of a long-standing public conflict between both stellar emcees. However, that can’t be it.
The Detroit rapper has gone on record several times noting that he is a guest in the House of Hip-Hop and has tried to govern himself accordingly.
So… in the words of an old Wendy’s commercial, “Where’s the beef?” #NotNewtoThisTruetoThis
There is none.
Recently, Royce Da 5’9” appeared with on Jamar’s Godcast with the co-hosts Rah Digga and Godfrey and dropped a nugget about clarity, maturity, and the power of olive branches.
During the interview, the “Slow Down” lyricist noted, “For the record, now that all this Vlad s### is done, tell your boy Marshall, you know— we good.”
“He’ll like to hear that,” says Royce smiled. “Remember, I was telling you last we spoke, he told me to tell you ‘what up.’”
That was a cool gesture and something culture has wanted for a long time, but Marshall Mathers had more energy for the emcee that once spit, “Digga, Digga first name Rashida.”
The Slaughterhouse leader said, “He especially told me to tell the Queen what up. He said ‘yeah man, tell him I said I’m off that, man.’ And he was also like ‘yo, you’re going to go see Rah?! Tell her what up!’ He’s like a little kid, man. Same little kid from back when.”
Rah Digga and Eminem were in community, as they both were associated with The Outsidaz crew in the 90s.
This is “grown man Hip-Hop.” Bravo to both titans of the culture.