Los Angeles D.A. Says Diddy Can’t Be Charged For Cassie Assault

The Los Angeles county district attorney has weighed in on footage showing Diddy attacking Cassie in 2016.

In the footage obtained by CNN, Diddy is seen in a towel, aggressively grabbing Ventura, throwing her to the ground, and kicking her.

Eventually, he drags her along the floor and hurls objects at her.

Gascón addressed the video’s circulation with evident concern but highlighted significant legal constraints.

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch.”

However, Gascón explained that the timing of the incident prevents prosecution.

“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”

No case concerning this attack has been presented to law enforcement, but Gascón encouraged victims to report crimes regardless of when they occurred.

“As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victim Services,” Gascón said.

Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit against Combs aligns closely with what the video depicts.

According to her lawsuit, Combs became “extremely intoxicated” and assaulted her, leaving her with a black eye.

Combs has consistently denied any involvement in such acts, but he has yet to issue a statement on the damning video released by CNN.