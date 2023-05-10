Lo’s Mother Speaks At Son’s Vigil, Asks ‘Why Would Someone Take Away Out Joy’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s sisters said he was a good man that took care and protected them.

Days after rapper EverybodyKnowsLo was murdered inside a South Beach nightclub, his mother and sisters are speaking out and asking “Why?”

AllHipHop.com reported that Lo was fatally shot on Sunday, May 7, at the Gala Nightclub in Miami. Two others were injured in the melee, prompted by a gunman that still authorities have no lead to.

The rapper, who recorded with artists like Tyga, Hitmaka, and Chris Brown, was deeply loved by his mother, Alexandria Derossi. She flew in from California to attend a vigil that was set up by friends and fans.

In an emotional statement to NBC Miami, she said she didn’t “understand the why.”

“Why he’s not here with us? Why someone would take away our joy?” She asked, continuing, “Take away someone that we love so deeply.”

The mother recalled the last words her son said to her, a gift she will never forget. Over the telephone, she said her son told her, “I love you. I’ll talk to you in the morning.”

According to Derossi, her son lived his life with “fearlessness.”

“Lowell did everything his way. He lived his life to the fullest and even though he was born and raised in California, Miami was his place. This was his home.”

His sisters added that he was also a protector that looked out for them and “did an amazing job taking care” of them.

While the shooter is still on the loose, the mother said she is “ praying for their soul.”

“I’m praying for their conscious I want them to know that they took my most precious jewel from me and from all of these people,” she said.

No details on his homegoing services have been shared at the time of publishing.