‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Cast Member Momma Dee Victim Of Hit-And-Run Accident

Police are looking for the person responsible for the alleged crash.

Reality TV personality Momma Dee was shopping when she found herself in an unexpected situation. The mother of Lil Scrappy says she was a victim of an alleged hit-and-run incident that led to her being transported in an ambulance.

According to TMZ, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star was heading to a Sephora store in Atlanta on Wednesday (July 5) when the nightmare occurred.

She explained she parked her car on one of the city’s busy streets. As she was getting out of her vehicle, another driver collided with her parked car.

Momma Dee, who’s known to go to war for her son, described the other vehicle as a black Ford sedan and said after the incident, the driver swiftly drove away from the scene without checking to see if she was ok. Apparently, she wasn’t.

Footage shows Momma Dee receiving medical attention inside an ambulance. Additional photographs detailed her minor injuries, which included bumps, bruises and scratches, as well as the damage to her car.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident but haven’t made any mentions of a suspect. In the meantime, people are encouraged to go check out her new podcast, “Church and Street with Momma Dee.”