“Love & Hip Hop” Star Apple Watts Still Fighting For Her Life In Hospital After Crash

Rapper and reality TV star, Apple Watts is in the hospital fighting for her life after a horrible car accident. Read more.

TMZ reports that Apple Watts was in an accident while driving on the freeway last week in Baker, CA. Her car, a Mercedes Benz, collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck, causing her luxury ride to tumble across the expressway.

Before the car could stop, it burst into flames, with the artist still in it. She was saved by one of the persons in the Ford.

As a result of the crash, the “Love & Hip Hop” cast member was life-flighted to a hospital in Nevada, where it was determined she sustained a brain injury and has two breaks in different parts of her neck. Her arm was also shattered.

She underwent surgery for the neck injuries on Tuesday evening (March 29th.) The operation is said to have been a success.

Since the car wreck, she has not been able to open her eyes, nor is she able to communicate verbally.

Apple Watts is progressing and can breathe on her own. However, doctors continue to give her oxygen to support her healing process.

It is unsure what caused the accident.

Still, her family, friends, and fans hope she recovers completely.

