‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Arrested On Assault And Weapons Charges

Brittney Taylor, the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” cast member that got Remy Ma locked up in 2019 for allegedly punching her in the face, has been arrested for assaulting the father of her children.

TMZ reports she beat him with a bat. As a result, Taylor has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Her baby daddy’s name is Afeez and the two of them share a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old.

The altercation allegedly happened earlier in the month and the at-one-time rapper turned herself in last week.

Afeez filed criminal charges against his children’s mother and said he had to be hospitalized after the assault. A doctor patched him up with stitches over his eye.

After being released, the father took to social media to talk about being assaulted.

Sources say, when he was leaving his apartment with his mother, Taylor attacked him. What made the matter worse, adding to the severity of the charges, is that the attack happened in front of the children, according to Page Six.

This is not the first time she has been in trouble with the law. In 2019, she was arrested for attacking a woman in New York City. Those charges were dropped.