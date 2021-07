One of the most called for Verzuz battles is really about to happen! Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced The Lox vs Dipset is actually happening this August!

The Lox and Dipset will go head-to-head in a Verzuz competition on Triller on Tuesday, August 3rd and will be streamed live from Madison Square Garden.

Swizz Beatz dropped the news on his Instagram. The caption reads as follows:

“That paper work is in @timbaland 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽. NYC stand up this one is for the history books!!! The Lox vs Dipset 🔥🔥🔥 TUESDAY, AUGUST 3RD LIVE from Madison Square Garden!! See it LIVE in person 🔥 purchase tickets at MSG.COM 6PM PT / 9PM ET Watch in the @triller app, on your TV with the @fitetv app, or here on @verzuztv Drinks by @Ciroc #VERZUZ ( Tickets will be live Tomorrow at 12 noon. @hulutheatermsg !!!!!!”

The Lox and the Dipset are probably one of the best pairings in this song battle series.

Back in the late 90s, the Lox burst on the scene as the first rap group on Bad Boy Records. Out of Yonkers, Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch have represented two of the most prestigious crews in rap music: Biggie’s Bad Boy and Ruff Ryders. Fans still flock to the group, because arguably they have some of the best and most influential lyricists in the history of rhyme in their trio.

Likewise, their opponents have influenced the culture. Harlem’s Dipset had the early 2000s on lock and pretty much has not taken their foot off the gas. Consisting of Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey, and Juelz Santana, the group has defined a whole lifestyle of fly— bring fashion and “get money” into a conversation as only Harlem dudes can.

It seems that the Dipset’s influence may have sparked the interest in this battle.

Back in 2020, on The Joe Budden Podcast, Jim Jones said that he would want his group to battle the guys responsible for hits like “Money, Power & Respect” and “Ride or Die.”

“Dipset and The LOX, a lot of camaraderie, a lot of good energy, a lot of energy to bounce off each other,” Jim stated. “Cam, Jadakiss, and Styles P literally started the same year to get into this game off of freestyles and things like that. We represent the uptown part of New York City. We represent the culture for New York City. We’ve been pillars in this industry for the past 20 some odd years along with the whole Ruff Ryders enterprise. I think would be more suitable.”

The Hip-Hop community went wild!

