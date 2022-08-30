Ludacris Lands Role In Disney Holiday Movie ‘Dashing Through The Snow’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ludacris will star in a holiday comedy coming to Disney Plus.

According to Deadline, Disney has cast Ludacris in a Christmas movie titled Dashing Through the Snow. Comedian Lil Rel Howery and actress Teyonah Parris also landed roles in the film.

The movie centers around a divorced social worker who hates Christmas due to a bad childhood memory. Dashing Through the Show depicts how the social worker finally learns to appreciate the holiday following an incident with a local politician.

Ludacris, Howery and Parris are joined by Mary Lynn Rajskub, Oscar Nunez and Ravi Patel in the cast. Will Packer, known for his work on Girls Trip and Ride Along, is producing the film through his company Will Packer Productions.

Tim Story, the director of Barbershop and 2019’s Shaft, will direct and produce the holiday movie. Scott Rosenberg, who penned the screenplays for Con Air and Venom, wrote the script for Dashing Through the Snow.

Production is already underway for Dashing Through the Snow. The film adds to Ludacris’ busy schedule as an actor. He’s also been working on Fast X, the new entry in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Fast X is scheduled to hit theaters in 2023. Ludacris is among the returning cast, which includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson.