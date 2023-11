Prosecutors in Fulton County have dropped murder and other charges against him after they determined he acted in self-defense during a fight.

Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ longtime manager, has learned his fate in the 2022 shooting death of a 23-year-old college student. According to WSB-TV Atlanta, prosecutors in Fulton County have dropped murder and other charges against him after they determined he acted in self-defense during a fight in the parking lot of his Buckhead restaurant.

Zulu’s attorney, Gabe Banks, issued a statement that was shared by his client via Instagram on Wednesday (November 22). The statement read: Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of Atlanta, is pleased with the outcome of the thorough investigation conducted by District Attorney Fani Willis and her team of lawyers and investigators. From the beginning of this case, Mr. Zulu was committed to a fair process. He fully believes that after a thoughtful examination of the facts and evidence related to this matter, District Attorney reached and just decision. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that there was a loss of life under extraordinary circumstances.

“However, it is now time for Mr. Zulu to put this difficult process behind him, and to focus on the support and nurturing of his family. Accordingly, we respectfully request privacy at this time, and that any inquires be directed to the office of Gabe Banks, Esq.”

Chaka Zulu was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery in September 2022, three months after the shooting occurred. Since the beginning of the ordeal, Zulu has maintained he fired in self-defense, as did his attorney. In a statement, Banks pointed out not only did the incident take place at Zulu’s place of business, but also that he was shot in the back during the melee and nearly lost his life.

“In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he was licensed to carry,” Banks wrote at the time. “Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.”

The fatal shooting took place in June 2022 after several men got into an argument. Multiple shots were fired, striking Zulu, injuring another and killing a third. The deceased was later identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 23-year-old Artez Benton.

“We have three persons shot at the location,” Lt. Germaine Dearlove explained. “One deceased and two are in hospitals as a result of a dispute in the parking lot.” Chaka Zulu and the other person who was shot both recovered from the injuries sustained after undergoing overnight surgery.