Ludacris Recounts Dramatic Story To See His 5th Daughter’s Birth

Rapper and actor Ludacris almost missed the birth of his fifth child in July as he tried to get a flight out of New Mexico, so he could be in Atlanta on time.

He was shooting “End of the Road” with Queen Latifah when his wife, Eudoxie, went into labor and he had to drop everything.

“I’m on set, I was shooting a scene,” he tells “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “I look at my phone and I was getting all these missed calls… and she’s like, ‘You need to come to Atlanta!’

“I’m like, ‘Baby, I’m shooting a movie, what are you talking about?’ and she says, ‘The contractions started and the doctor says you need to get here’.”

The “Fast & Furious* star couldn’t book a commercial flight, so he had to ask his own pilot to fly his private plane out to Albuquerque to pick him up.

“I have a Hawker 700 (plane) but it’s in Atlanta,” Ludacris says. “I have to call my pilot and I’m like, ‘Listen, you need to leave Atlanta and come to New Mexico right now… because everything is sold out’. He literally comes and gets me and I fly to Atlanta and I get there an hour before her water breaks.”

Little Chance Oyali Bridges arrived two weeks early on July 28.

Ludacris and Eudoxie also share Cadence, five, while the rapper is dad to three other daughters – six-year-old Cai, Karma, 13, and 20-year-old Shaila Scott.