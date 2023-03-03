Lul G, Formerly Of SOB x RBE, Avoids Life Sentence For Murder

Former SOB x RBE member Lul G pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a 26-year-old man.
According to the East Bay Times, Lul G entered his plea in California’s Solano County Superior Court on Thursday (March 2). He accepted the manslaughter charge instead of risking a possible life sentence for murder.
Lul G, whose real name is George Harris, faced 25 years to life in prison for first-degree murder. He will be sentenced to 21 years after pleading no contest to a lesser charge.
Judge Carlos R. Gutierrez scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 22. Lul G has remained in custody at the Stanton Correctional Facility since his arrest.
The 24-year-old rapper shot and killed a man named Rashied Flowers in July 2019. The ex-SOB x RBE artist was arrested in September 2019. He initially pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder at his 2019 arraignment.
Lul G first gained mainstream recognition as a part of SOB x RBE. The group appeared on 2018’s Black Panther: The Album, which was curated by Kendrick Lamar.
SOB x RBE’s members included DaBoii, Slimmy B and Yhung T.O. Lul G left the group and signed a solo deal with Def Jam in 2018.