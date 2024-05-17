Lupe Fiasco To Showcase Warrior-Like Skills On Ninth Album “Samurai”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lupe Fiasco announces his ninth album, “Samurai,” reflecting his deep connection to Hip-Hop and his role as a mentor and creator.

Lupe Fiasco is back on the music scene, ready to unleash his unique blend of lyrical prowess and soulful beats in his ninth studio album, Samurai.

Samurai symbolizes Lupe’s dedication to serving his community and the rap industry—a theme he elaborated on.

“The word ‘samurai’ means to serve. My relationship to that word has always meant that you need to be at the service of other people, either in the overall community or, in this instance, the rap community at large that I’ve been a part of for years,” Lupe Fiasco said.

The eight-track album, a testament to Lupe’s passion for emceeing, is a significant collaboration with his longtime partner Soundtrakk and manager Charles “Chill” Patton.

It marks their first studio session since Patton’s release from prison in 2023.

Reflecting on this reunion, Lupe Fiasco shared, “It felt great to be back in the studio again as a family.”

Beyond music, Lupe has been shaping minds as an MIT professor since 2022, with a course titled ‘Rap Studies,’ and as a fellow at Yale University, imparting his knowledge on Hip-Hop culture to new generations.

Alongside the album announcement, the rapper has unveiled the title track, a groovy, soulful piece backed by a crisp drumbeat and a lilting soprano saxophone.

The track sees Lupe embracing his battle rap persona, beckoning listeners with poetic flair and sharp wit.

Take a listen: