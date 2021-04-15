Lupe Fiasco Cashing In On NFT Crazy With “Food & Liquor” Livestream

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Lupe Fiasco is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his debut album Food & Liquor by performing the release in its entirety online on today (April 15th).
The “Superstar” hitmaker’s virtual concert will also capitalize on the growing popularity of digital assets known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with fans gaining access to the livestream by purchasing one of five special collectible items.
Devotees have also been offered the opportunity to attend a virtual meet and greet with Lupe Fiasco after the 8pm ET show, which has been organized in conjunction with tech start-up bosses at Origin and Futurestream.
Announcing the gig on social media, he wrote: “I dropped Food & Liquor in 2006 and this Thursday, April 15th, I’m going to be doing the whole album live on Futurestream…
“I can’t wait for y’all to see what we got in store! Tickets available now: futurestream.tv/lupefiasco”