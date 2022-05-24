Lupe Fiasco Will Be Teaching The Science Of Rap At M.I.T.

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper Lupe Fiasco will be going to an ivy league college, M.I.T., to teach rap to students as an MLK Visiting Professor.

Rapper Lupe Fiasco will be going to an ivy league college…just not the way you might think.

Despite having a lyrically scientific mind, he is not enrolling in the class. He will be going to one of the top schools in the country to teach.

According to the school’s website, the Chicago rapper will be teaching at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a member of the school’s 2022-23 MLK Visiting Professors and Scholars.

He took to social media to confirm the announcement, with the caption: “Just finna say it… I’ll be teaching Rap at MIT.”

The emcee will be teaching Hip-Hop and expanding on the work he did in 2020-2021 as a Visiting Artist at the MIT Center for Art, Science & Technology (CAST Program) when he worked with Professor of Digital Media Nick Montfort to engage the MIT community at the intersection of rap, computing, and activism.

In the CAST program, the website says, “he shared insights from his work as an entrepreneur and community advocate, for instance, working with the Society of Spoken Art (SOSA), an educational guild for aspiring and established rappers, of which he is a co-founder.”

Montfort and Fiasco also worked together on the lead “Code Cypher,” a programming competition in the fall of 2021 that focused on language and rhythm — engaging teams of MIT students in a one-day creative coding event.