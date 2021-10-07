Lupe Fiasco’s ‘Food & Liquor’ Earns Gold Certification 15 Years After Release

Plus, it looks like ‘The Cool’ is approaching Platinum status.

One of the greatest debut studio LPs in Hip Hop history is now officially Gold. The RIAA certified Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor with the plaque on October 1, 2021.

Food & Liquor originally came out in September 2006. Its 2012 sequel, Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1, also earned Gold certification this month.

“Double Trouble. 😊🙏🏽,” tweeted Lupe Fiasco in response to Food & Liquor and Food & Liquor II going Gold. The Chicago-raised wordsmith also posted, “The Cool should be platinum soon. 🙏🏽.”

Double Trouble.



😊🙏🏾 https://t.co/zuUloKsgY0 — TAPE TAPE & HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) October 4, 2021

Lupe Fiasco’s sophomore album, The Cool, dropped in 2007 before it reached Gold status the next year. He followed that body of work with 2011’s Lasers which is currently certified Gold as well.

Several singles by Lupe Fiasco have also obtained certifications from the RIAA. The Lasers track “The Show Goes On” is 3x-Platinum. “Superstar” with Matthew Santos off The Cool and “Battle Scars” with Guy Sebastian off Food & Liquor II are both Platinum.

“No blackball is stronger than good music with substance, bulletproof fans, and devotion to the craft. Just takes longer. Marathons always do. #TheMarathonContinues,” tweeted Lupe Fiasco.

In 2019, Lupe Fiasco celebrated the commercial, critical, and cultural impact of Food & Liquor during a live performance at Red Bull Music Festival Chicago.

Fiasco’s sister and poet Ayesha Jaco as well as photographer Chuck Anderson spoke to AllHipHop.com about that special night in the rapper’s hometown and their respective contributions to the classic album.

The Cool should be platinum soon.



🙏🏾 — TAPE TAPE & HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) October 4, 2021