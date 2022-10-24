Lupita Nyong’o New She Would Go Viral After Will Smith Smacked Chris Rock During The Oscar Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lupita Nyong’o knew she’d ‘be a meme’ after Will Smith’s slapped hot fire out of Chris Rock during The Oscars! Read more!

Lupita Nyong’o knew her reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards would “be a meme.”

During the ceremony on March 27th, the “King Richard” actor walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian after he compared his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith – who has the medical condition alopecia – to G.I. Jane.

Nyong’o was seated near Smith, and shortly after the shocking moment, a meme showing her appearing to gasp began to circulate on the Internet.

“Once the moment was over, I realized, ‘Oh my God, there’s no way all this transpired, and I’m not in the shot,'” she sighed in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter. “I knew as soon as it was over that I was going to be a meme.”

Nyong’o declined to comment further on the incident.

“I don’t want to add any more fuel to that thing, quite frankly,” the 39-year-old added.

Smith apologized to Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the film event and followed it up with a lengthy apology on Instagram the next day.

The 54-year-old subsequently resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.