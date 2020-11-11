LVRN Set To Release ‘Home For The Holidays’ Compilation Featuring 6LACK, Summer Walker & More

(AllHipHop News)
Atlanta-based Love Renaissance is celebrating the holiday season with the forthcoming Home For The Holidays. The record label, also known as LVRN, put together a nine-track collection featuring its roster of talent.
Rapper/singer 6LACK, R&B songstress Summer Walker, and Compton emcee Westside Boogie contributed to the project. “Broccoli” hitmaker Shelley, formerly known as DRAM, is part of the tracklist as well.
Home For The Holidays will feature renditions of classic Christmas songs such as “This Christmas” and “Chestnuts Roasting.” Plus, Kitty Ca$h will star in three skits.
LVRN’s OMB Bloodbath, Eli Derby, Young Rog, and BRS Kash appear on the compilation as well. Production was helmed by Slim Wav and Rogét Chahayed with Lisa McCall serving as executive producer. Home For The Holidays is scheduled for release on Monday, November 16.