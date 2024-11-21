Mac Miller Project “Balloonerism” Gets 2025 Release Date

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mac Miller’s estate announces the posthumous release of *Balloonerism*, an album long-awaited by fans and pivotal to the artist’s acclaimed body of work.

Mac Miller’s long-anticipated studio album Balloonerism will finally see the light of day. According to an Instagram post from the artist’s estate, the album— which was teased at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on November 16—the project will arrive on January 17, 2025.

Accompanying the announcement is a first look at the album’s companion film, directed by Samuel Mason, offering fans a glimpse into the creative vision behind the project.

The release marks the culmination of a long-standing wish connected to the late artist, who died from an accidental drug overdose on September 7, 2018.

“Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014,” his family said in a statement. “It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm — to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence.”

The estate shared that the decision to unveil Balloonerism was deeply rooted in honoring Mac Miller’s artistic integrity.

“We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist,” the family added. “Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world. With that in mind, we’re happy to announce that Balloonerism will be released on January 17, 2025.”

The album stems from a particularly prolific era of Mac Miller’s career, one that also produced fan-favorite projects like Watching Movies with the Sound Off, Delusional Thomas and Faces.

Known for his genre-defying experimentation, the release promises to mirror the fearless creativity that defined this critical phase of his artistry.

The upcoming project will be sold in a variety of physical formats, including CD, cassette and vinyl. Fans can choose from two distinctive vinyl editions offered exclusively through balloonerism.com.

These include a one-time deluxe pressing featuring a rainbow foil-wrapped slipcase, white splatter cloud vinyl and a 32-page color booklet. A second limited pressing will feature a clear vinyl design.