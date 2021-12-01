Stephen Andrew Walter said he didn’t know the deadly pills sold to Mac Miller were laced with fentanyl at a court hearing on Tuesday.

One of the dealers who distributed the drugs involved Mac Miller’s death claimed to not know what was in the pills.

Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, pleaded guilty to one felony count of distributing fentanyl on Tuesday. But at the hearing, Walter told the judge he wasn’t aware of what was inside the pills that were sold to Mac Miller.

“I was charged with selling blue pills, little blue counterfeit oxycontin pills … and I didn’t know what was in them,” Walter said, according to the New York Post. “I didn’t know, like, fentanyl was in it. But I do say, yes, that I aided and abetted the transaction.”

Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, also pleaded guilty to felony distribution of fentanyl on Tuesday. A case is still pending against a third co-defendant named Cameron James Pettit.

Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose in 2018. Pettit allegedly sold counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to the late rapper.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office insists Walter knew the pills contained fentanyl despite his claims to the contrary. Prosecutors say he directed Reavis to provide the drugs to Pettit.

“I never met [Mac Miller] before,” Walter said at the hearing. “I only talked to Cameron. I didn’t know what his intentions were with the pills. After he saw Ryan Reavis, I didn’t know what he was going to do with them.”

Walter will be sentenced for his role in Mac Miller’s death on March 7, 2022. He and Reavis are both facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.