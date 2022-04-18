Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer Sentenced To More Than 10 Years In Prison

Ryan Michael Reavis was sentenced to 131 months in prison for dealing fentanyl-laced pills that led to the death of Mac Miller.

A judge sentenced a drug dealer to over a decade behind bars for his role in the overdose death of Mac Miller.

According to multiple reports, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II sentenced Ryan Michael Reavis to 131 months in federal prison. Last year, Reavis pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl.

Reavis was one of three men charged in connection to Mac Miller’s death. Stephen Andrew Walter also pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl and awaits sentencing. The case against a third man named Cameron James Pettit is still pending.

Prosecutors wanted Reavis to be sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. Reavis asked for a five-year sentence. The judge settled on just under 11 years.

Reavis addressed the court at his sentencing. He claimed he didn’t know the counterfeit, fentanyl-laced oxycodone he distributed caused Mac Miller’s death until his arrest in 2019.

“This is not just a regular drug case,” Reavis said. “Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it.”

He continued, “I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am. My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.”

Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose in 2018. He was 26.