Mac Miller’s estate is slamming an author who’s planning to release an unauthorized biography on the late rapper.

Deceased rapper Mac Miller just can’t seem to rest in peace.

Miller, the Pittsburgh rapper who died in September 2018, is now the subject of an unauthorized tell-all entitled, “Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller” available for pre-order and slated to be released soon.

However, his family and estate are stepping up to encourage his fans and supporters not to buy the biography.

On Friday, the family posted a denunciation of the book via

Instagram.

It reads, “It has come to the attention of the family and friends of Mac Miller that a new book called Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller by Paul Cantor has recently been made available for pre-order.

“This book is not authorized or endorsed by Malcolm’s family and has been written by a writer who had no meaningful access to those that were closest to Malcolm—friends, family, and collaborators, etc.

“In fact, the writer of this book was made aware at the outset of the process of writing this book that the family and friends of Malcolm were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography,” the message continues.

“Yet he chose to proceed against our polite insistence that he not do disservice to Malcolm’s legacy through writing a book without legitimate primary sources.”

The estate has already sanctioned an official work called, “The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller,” and it is written by someone that the family has given its blessing to.

Moreover, the Estate believes that the pre-order announcement was made to compete with or to confuse the public.

“We cannot help but feel the timing of it [Most Dope] being made available for pre-order is meant to capitalize on the interest in Donna-Claire Chesman’s recently-announced The Book of Mac with the expectation that people will confuse this book for Donna’s, which does have the support of the estate and includes extensive interviews with the people whom Malcolm held dear.”

Ultimately, the family doesn’t want the “Most Dope …” book to have any shine and has asked anyone “who wish to support Malcolm and his legacy” to “abstain from purchasing this new book.”