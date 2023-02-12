Mac Minister Will Remain Behind Bars For Murder Of 2 Kansas City Rappers

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt reportedly denied Mac’s Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus last month.

Bay Area rapper Mac Minister has been behind bars for the past 17 years, convicted of double murder. And according to 8 News Now, he won’t be getting out anytime soon, despite claims he was wrongfully convicted. Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt denied Mac’s Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus last month.

Mac Minister is charged with the 2005 deaths of two Kansas City rappers: Fat Tone and Cowboy. Attorney Robert Demarco alleged in court documents Mac didn’t receive a fair trial. He further claimed prosecutors withheld information, particularly about witness Antoine Mouton.

In the order, Judge Leavitt cited podcasts Mac participated in from prison and pointed out he provided Mouton’s personal information while talking about how Mouton testified against him.

Two days after one of the podcasts aired, Mouton recanted his story in an affidavit. Judge Leavitt questioned Mouton’s credibility and motivation to change his story. During Mouton’s most recent testimony, he couldn’t explain how the affidavit materialized.

Judge Leavitt also addressed a former San Francisco prosecutor Lateef Gray, who said he started looking at Mac’s case after he heard the rapper on a podcast.

Gray insisted he uncovered information about Mouton that prosecutors withheld. Judge Leavitt called some of the information provided by Gray inaccurate and noted his long relationship with Mac.

Mac Minister was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in July 2008. Prosecutors say he murder the rappers in retaliation for the 2004 killing of Mac Dre. But Mac’s legal team contends he was convicted in large part due to the fabricated testimony of Mouton.

Mac Minster attempted to have his conviction thrown out in 2010 but was unsuccessful.