Machine Gun Kelly Selling His $30,000 Fingernails For Charity

Machine Gun Kelly revealed he is auctioning off hundreds of diamonds he wore on his fingernails at the Billboard Music Awards. Read more!

Machine Gun Kelly is selling the diamonds he wore on his nails during the Billboard Music Awards for charity.

The rapper and punk rocker attended the prizegiving ceremony in Las Vegas last Sunday night wearing $30,000 worth of diamonds on his fingernails

His manicure, a collaboration between nail brand Nails of LA and jewelry label Marrow Fine, was encrusted with 880 diamonds.

When asked about the look by Entertainment Tonight, Machine Gun Kelly said he was planning to upcycle the nail art by taking the diamonds off and transforming them into rings.

“I’m gonna take these off and turn them into rings, and we’re donating 100 percent of the proceeds to a Cleveland charity,” he said, referencing his Ohio hometown.

The collection of limited-edition rings will be available on Marrow Fine’s website.