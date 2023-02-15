Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors Prompt His Guitarist To Deny “Meritless Accusations”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumors spread after Megan Fox deleted photos of her fiancé and deactivated her Instagram account.

Management for Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd responded to speculation about him cheating on Megan Fox with his bandmate.

Social media dragged Lloyd’s name into the relationship drama after Fox hinted at a split with Machine Gun Kelly. An Instagram user suggested MGK “probably got with Sophie” in a comment on Fox’s last post before she deleted her account on Sunday (February 12).

“Maybe I got with Sophie,” Fox fired back.

Lloyd is in a relationship with drummer Christopher Painter. Lloyd’s management team spoke out on her behalf, issuing a statement about the Machine Gun Kelly rumors on Wednesday (February 15).

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her management told Page Six. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox began dating in 2020. The couple got engaged in 2022.

According to PEOPLE, the two haven’t called off their engagement. The Daily Mail spotted the rapper-turned-rocker and Fox at a marriage counseling office on Monday (February 13).