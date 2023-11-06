Machine Gun Kelly Says He “Hates” Being In Public After Awful Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly was criticized by fans over a terrible interview he gave at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Read more.

Machine Gun Kelly has defended himself after being criticized for his awkward interview at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.



The rapper was approached by Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle for a grid walk interview before the Formula One race on Sunday.



After giving short, awkward answers, Machine Gun Kelly asked Martin to do the air piano while he played the air guitar, but the former racing driver declined. The music star gave a thumbs-down gesture to the camera and then walked away, with Martin joking, “Something tells me I won’t be on his Christmas card list.”

Kelly was blasted on social media for the “excruciating” exchange and he subsequently defended himself on X/Twitter after a user called his vibe “the worst.”



“My vibe is ‘the worst’ how?” he replied. “Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when i was just trying to enjoy an event? because car engines were so loud i couldnt hear him? please tell me more about why im the worst.”

my anxiety has won. i hate being in public. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 5, 2023

The 33-year-old later added, “My anxiety has won. i hate being in public.”



The incident comes almost four months after Cara Delevingne was roasted on social media for refusing a grid walk interview with Martin at the British Grand Prix.She defended herself on X/Twitter by insisting an F1 representative told her to turn down the chat.