Machine Gun Kelly recently launched his line of nail polish, and the rapper/rocker explains how doing his nails is his form of self-expression!

Machine Gun Kelly recently explained how his very own nail polish brand serves as a “true vessel of expression.”

The musician/actor, real name Colson Baker, has partnered with the team at Unlisted Brand Lab to launch UN/DN LAQR.

Described as a “genderless” nail polish collection, the range includes an assortment of 10 colors and five topcoats.

“I don’t like to just stop at clothes when it comes to expressing who I am. Nail polish serves as a true vessel of self-expression – I can express myself one way today and do it all again tomorrow with something different,” Machine Gun Kelly explained. “When I do my nails, that’s me wearing my own thoughts and making a statement. To me, polish is not just a color, it’s an intention. Every color has a purpose.”

In addition to the individual shades, the UN/DN LAQR collection includes eight curated trio sets and three polish kits.

And Unlisted Brand Lab Founder and chief executive officer Candy Harris said Machine Gun Kelly was way ahead of the curve on a new fashion trend for men. She appears to be correct, since the rapper’s nail polish line has already sold out.

“It’s been an honor to work with Machine Gun Kelly to transcend the nail polish category and foster a cultural shift that has been a long time coming,” she praised. “This is just the beginning, we are setting out to bring a new voice to beauty with a lifestyle brand that will spark a conversation well beyond the color drops.”