Brian Austin Green Slams MGK’s Maturity Following Megan Fox Breakup

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brian Austin Green had pointed advice for Machine Gun Kelly after reports surfaced that Megan Fox and the rapper-turned-actor split over alleged infidelity. Speaking candidly to TMZ while grabbing coffee earlier this week, Green, 51, didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts, emphasizing the importance of maturity in relationships. “How old is he? He’s in […]

Brian Austin Green had pointed advice for Machine Gun Kelly after reports surfaced that Megan Fox and the rapper-turned-actor split over alleged infidelity.

Speaking candidly to TMZ while grabbing coffee earlier this week, Green, 51, didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts, emphasizing the importance of maturity in relationships.

“How old is he? He’s in his 30s, isn’t he?” Green said when asked about the reported text messages Fox, 38, allegedly discovered on Machine Gun Kelly’s phone.

“But in your 30s? Like, I don’t know, grow up.”

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor, who shares three children — Noah, 12; Bodhi, 10; and Journey, 8 — with Megan Fox, expressed genuine concern for her and the unborn child she’s expecting.

“That’s a shame,” he remarked. “I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

Fox had announced in November that she was expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly, 34, following a previous miscarriage.

Reports suggest the baby is due in March, adding emotional weight to the couple’s alleged fallout. When asked if he had heard about the breakup, Green admitted he was unaware.

“I didn’t even know,” he said. “I had no idea.”

While he refrained from commenting directly on the allegations swirling around his ex-wife’s partner, Green said, “If that’s the case — and I don’t know the facts of it — but if that’s the case, it’s a tragic situation, and I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

The actor appeared to take the high road in his remarks about Fox. Despite their separation after 11 years of marriage, he emphasized that his hope rests on her happiness.

Megan Fox and Green finalized their divorce in 2022.