Machine Gun Kelly Explains Why He Put A Loaded Shotgun In His Mouth In Failed Attempt To End His Life

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper/rocker Machine Gun Kelly reveals he almost ended his life during a harrowing incident, when he was in a dark place and a deep depression.

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he was once so low that he put a shotgun into his mouth while on the phone with his fiancée Megan Fox.

In his new Hulu documentary film “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink,” the musician candidly revealed that he was in “really dark” place after his father passed away in July 2020, worsening his battle with depression and substance abuse.

Machine Gun Kelly recalled that one night he attempted to take his own life while Megan was out of the country shooting a movie.

“I wouldn’t leave my (hotel) room,” he remembered. “I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie, and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and one of the days, I just f###### snapped.

“I called Megan… I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room, and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to c### the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent. That’s when I started to realize something’s not right (in my head).”

After the incident, the “Transformers” actress and Kelly’s 12-year-old Casie convinced him to stop abusing drugs.

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Life in Pink” is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.