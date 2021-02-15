Machine Gun Kelly Rocks A Necklace Filled With Megan Fox’s Blood

(AllHipHop News)
Machine Gun Kelly wears a drop of girlfriend Megan Fox’s blood around his neck.
The rapper took to Instagram to share a snap of his unusual necklace, which featured a transparent casing with a smudge of red seen inside.
“i wear your blood around my neck,” the “My Bloody Valentine” star captioned the image, as well as some other pictures of himself and Megan.
Of course, Kelly isn’t the first celebrity to have opted to wear his partner’s blood. Angelina Jolie previously revealed that she and Billy Bob Thornton wore vials of each other’s blood as necklaces during their three-year marriage in the early 2000s.
Meanwhile, Megan also shared a Valentine’s tribute to her other half, who she started dating last summer following her split from husband Brian Austin Green, sharing a selfie to Instagram and writing: “there goes my heart, manifest outside of my body, draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy, magical and haunted, kinetic and tortured, ethereal and dangerous, cosmic, lawless, eternal, creative genius, the journey will likely be perilous, but there is no destination without him.”
She concluded: “happy valentine’s day rehab barbie.”