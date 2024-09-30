Machine Gun Kelly Shares Insights After One Year Of Sobriety

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Following a year of sobriety, Machine Gun Kelly reveals the transformative power of self-reflection and support from loved ones.

Machine Gun Kelly, now sober for a year, credits a shift in his outlook for his newfound clarity.

MGK spoke candidly to People magazine about his journey. Observing his life from an external viewpoint, he realized the need for change.

“I had to zoom out and take a look at myself from a holistic perspective,” Machine Gun Kelly shared. He emphasized that maintaining sobriety is part of his duty to “be a good man.”

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that self-reflection played a key role in his recovery.

“I find solace in knowing that I can, you know, punish myself today so that I can forgive myself tomorrow,” said the rapper.

He highlighted his commitment to his daughter Casie, 15, and his deep love for his family and friends.

“I have a daughter who I love with all my heart and would die for. And I have a beautiful family and a beautiful group of friends and a beautiful life to live for. I’m not in a haze anymore to not realize that.”

The Hip-Hop star also spoke about the significance of his birth date.

“I was born on the 22nd. Twenty-two is a master number. What am I here to master? I had to ask myself that question. What were my generational curses and problems that were passed down to me and to my father? Rest in peace,” he reflected.

In August, the 34-year-old shared a major milestone, revealing he is “completely sober from everything.”

Machine Gun Kelly said, “I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drunk since last August. That was my first time I ever went to rehab.”

Support from loved ones, particularly his partner Megan Fox, has been crucial to his recovery.

“Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs,” he noted.

The star acknowledged the ongoing challenges of his journey, saying, “I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself.”