Machine Gun Kelly Speaks About His Emotional Reunion With His Mother

Machine Gun Kelly discusses his difficult relationship with his mother during an emotional interview on the podcast Dumb Blonde.

The eighth season premiere revealed the singer’s emotional journey of love and estrangement.

“I would like to say for the record I love my mom dearly and I misrepresented her a lot early in my career,” said Machine Gun Kelly, addressing his past public comments head-on.

The rapper-turned-rockstar continued, explaining how his representations were steeped in his personal experience rather than an all-encompassing truth.

“And not misrepresented in the sense of not speaking truth. I was speaking my truth, but I didn’t give the masses the chance to understand her truth,” he added, acknowledging the nuances of their strained past.

Kelly’s troubled childhood included his mother leaving the family, which led to years without contact.

The lack of communication left scars that Kelly explored in his 2019 hit song, “Burning Memories,” where he expressed his pain, rhyming, “I spent 20 years waiting on the stairs / Now I’m finished thinking anyone’ll ever hear these prayers.”

During the interview, Machine Gun Kelly shared his raw plea for connection.

“You gotta get to me,” he lamented. “Come f**king find me no matter what it takes.”

These words reveal his deep yearning for his mother during their years apart.

After years of estrangement, mother and son found their way back to each other in 2021.

Their reconciliation culminated in a heartwarming Instagram post from Kelly in 2022. The picture showed the pair reunited, with the caption, “Introducing my mom,” signaling a new chapter in their relationship.