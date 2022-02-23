Machine Gun Kelly To Appear As Playable Character In WWE 2K22 Game

Machine Gun Kelly is curating the soundtrack for 2K Sports’ wrestling video game WWE 2K22, which will feature MGK as a playable character.

Machine Gun Kelly is stepping into the ring with WWE 2K22.

2K Sports announced MGK as the Executive Soundtrack Producer for its upcoming video game WWE 2K22. The Interscope Records artist will also be a playable character in the wrestling game.

“Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years,” WWE Music Group’s Senior Vice President and General Manager Neil Lawi said in a press release.

Lawi added, “He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

WWE 2K22 is scheduled to be released on March 11. The game’s soundtrack features two Machine Gun Kelly songs, Wu-Tang Clan’s classic single “Protect Ya Neck” and more.

Check out the soundtrack’s tracklist below.