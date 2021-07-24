Machine Gun Kelly “Trashes” “Midnight in the Switchgrass” Movie With Megan Fox

It looks like Machine Gun Kelly is no fan of the movie he’s featured in called at “Midnight In The Switchgrass.” He pretty much “trashed” it!

Rap star Machine Gun Kelly is trashing the movie he stars in opposite his girlfriend Megan Fox.

The power couple fell in love on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” which was directed by 50 Cent’s nemesis, Randall Emmett.

But, neither MGK nor Megan Fox showed up for the swanky premiere of the movie at the Regal LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Megan said she pulled out due to the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles, where the indoor mask mandate was reinstated despite a person’s vaccination status.

But Machine Gun Kelly had a different reason.

“if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s 🚮,” Machine Gun Kelly told his 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

LaLa Kent, who is engaged to Randall Emmett and also infamously feuded with Fif, seemed to throw some shade at Megan Fox for missing the premiere.

She posted and deleted a selfie of herself in front of a poster inside of the Regal LA Live.

The picture wouldn’t have even been pressworthy had she not deliberately stood in front of and obscured Megan’s picture and name on the promotional poster.

The bad press has to be a downer for Randall Emmett, who made his directorial debut with the film.

The COVID-19 resurgence, which hampered the turnout, and MGK’s diss are overshadowing Randall Emmett’s first effort.

Aside from MGK and Megan Fox, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” stars Bruce Willis Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas and Lydia Hull.

The movie is based on the true tale of two detectives investigating a sex crime ring, who stumble upon a serial killer.