Machine Gun Kelly’s Path To Sobriety: One Year Free From Alcohol And Drugs

Hip-Hop artist Machine Gun Kelly celebrates a year of sobriety, sharing insights from his recovery journey.

Machine Gun Kelly shared his triumph over addiction during an appearance on the Dumb Blonde Podcast Monday.

The 34-year-old, known offstage as Colson Baker, disclosed he has been sober from alcohol and drugs for an entire year.

“I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August,” Machine Gun Kelly told listeners, marking a significant milestone since his battle with alcohol, cocaine, and heroin addiction began.

His struggle with substance abuse had been a recurring theme in his life and music, notably explored in his debut album Lace Up, released in 2012.

Songs from the album paint a vivid picture of his turbulent past with heroin and cocaine.

In a candid segment of the podcast, Machine Gun Kelly revealed he quietly entered a rehab facility after concluding his 2023 European tour.

“I didn’t tell anybody outside of the people closest to me. That was my first time I ever went to rehab,” he admitted. “They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s journey through recovery included extensive therapy where he met with numerous psychiatrists.

“Some gave up on me and many therapists did the same,” he shared. “But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It’s a constant tightrope walk.”

His motivation to embrace sobriety is deeply personal. Machine Gun Kelly previously expressed his desire to turn his life around for his fiancée, Megan Fox, and his daughter, Casie.

This newfound clarity and determination signify a poignant chapter in his ongoing narrative – a public persona navigating private battles.

As Machine Gun Kelly continues to redefine his path, his story resonates as a testament to the resilience and resolve that underscores his artistic and personal journey.