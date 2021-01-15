Mack Wilds Secretly Got Married Last Year

(AllHipHop News)
Actor/rapper Tristan “Mack” Wilds has secretly wed his teenage sweetheart.
The “90210” star tied the knot with children’s author Christina Hammond on December 17th, 2020, with just their one-year-old daughter, Trystan, in attendance, as their parents witnessed the nuptials via video conferencing app Zoom.
And the intimate ceremony was perfect for the low-key couple, which has been dating since the age of 15.
“We got married, in a way, akin to how we started – just us,” Hammond told E! News. “Never needed much else. With the addition of our parents and our baby, it really made for a magical moment.”
Added Wilds: “At different times in our lives, we’re shown fairytales don’t come true. This one came true for me.”
“Our love story is my favorite love story,” gushed his bride. “I am living out my dream of being married to the love of my life.”
